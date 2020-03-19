Hospitals fighting COVID-19 have learned from Ebola-era mistakes

Healthcare workers are under strain as Covid-19 spreads. Dozens of such people around the country have already tested positive for the virus, according to various news reports and public health organizations. The best health systems have measures in place to manage their newly ill workforce.

Healthcare workers in Baltimore, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington, and a growing number of cities and states have been diagnosed with COVID-19. With healthcare workers sick, it will be harder for hospitals to take care of patients.

“The . . . big thing that people are very concerned with is, ‘Do we have enough personally protective equipment?” says Brian Garibaldi, head of Johns Hopkins University’s biocontainment unit. “We’re starting to really try to limit people—if you don’t need to be in the room, you’re not going to put on the gear.”

That means that only most essential healthcare workers are in a room at a given time, to lessen the number of people putting on protective gear. Since Johns Hopkins is an academic facility, it’s postponing critical skills lessons where doctors in training put on equipment. Still, even with these measures in place, there might not be enough equipment to go around. And that means workers are at further risk of getting sick.

Governors have called on President Trump to distribute more personal protective equipment to health networks from the Strategic National Stockpile, according to The Hill. Three days ago, Senator Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts called on the president to use his authority under the Defense Production Act to increase support for private production of personal protective equipment. In the meantime, healthcare workers have been trying to find their own additional supplies.

The 2014 experience

While having enough protective equipment remains a concern, hospitals are working in other ways to manage sick employees. If hospitals can catch sick workers early, they have an opportunity to prevent further spread around the hospital. Garibaldi says that many hospitals have updated their systems for looking after sick workers since the Ebola virus made landfall in the U.S. in 2014.

Back then, patients landed at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Nebraska Medical Center, and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had set guidance for what to do with healthcare workers who had come into contact with the Ebola virus. By the time Dr. Craig Spencer—who had recently returned to New York after treating Ebola patients in Ghana—arrived at New York Bellevue Hospital and was diagnosed with Ebola in late October of 2014, the CDC still hadn’t published its perspective. At the time, New York City’s Department of Health and Human Hygiene was developing a set of best practices for monitoring healthcare workers caring for Ebola patients, but it was still in early stages and had not yet communicated with Bellevue.