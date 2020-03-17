advertisement
This guy perfectly captures the hell of WFH conference calls during coronavirus quarantine

By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

The novel coronavirus outbreak has forced more and more people to work from home and lean on conference calls to avoid major disruptions in their everyday lives. The problem is conference calls are still, well, conference calls. Filmmaker H.P. Mendoza brilliantly captures the well-worn frustrations that come with telecommunicating remotely, from that awkward lag time to incessantly talking over each other.

Stay safe (and sane) out there, people.

