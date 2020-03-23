The GOP and the Dems don’t really have a Plan B if the conventions are cancelled

It’s hard to remember amid the onslaught of terrifying coronavirus updates, but there’s a crucial national election going on. And while Joe Biden appears to have locked up the Democratic nomination for president, and Donald Trump will be the GOP’s nominee, the primaries are still ongoing and hurtling toward both parties’ conventions this summer. But how do you hold a convention with tens of thousands of your party’s most faithful supporters and delegates while maintaining social distance?

Neither party has cancelled its convention yet—the Democrats plan to hold their convention in Milwaukee in July, while the Republicans plan to hold theirs in August in Charlotte, North Carolina—but the possibility isn’t exactly far-fetched. The nomination process has already been seriously disrupted by coronavirus. In Wisconsin, governor Tony Evers has declared a health emergency, and Milwaukee county has put in place a ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people. That county now has 95 confirmed cases as of Friday, with the number rising steadily. North Carolina governor Roy Cooper has closed schools and ordered all restaurants to close dining rooms, but so far has not declared an emergency or a stay at home order. Mecklenburg county, where Charlotte is located, already has 43 confirmed coronavirus cases—more than any other North Carolina county—and the number is rising. The state has referred residences to the federal government advisory to avoid gatherings of 10 or more.

And seven states–Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, and Ohio–have postponed their presidential primary election or caucuses.

Both Democrats and Republicans have so far been tight-lipped about the possibility that their conventions could be derailed by the epidemic. Though there’s a very real chance that the crisis could stretch into the summer months, neither party has announced any formal contingency plans, like postponements or virtual events, should the current convention dates become impossible.

Elaine Kamarck, a member of the DNC’s rules and bylaws committee from Massachusetts, told me party officials have not discussed the matter publicly, but that there is much discussion of it in private. “People are saying ‘Oh shit’,” Kamarck said, to illustrate the tenor of those conversations.

Kamarck, who is a presidential scholar and Brookings Institute fellow, said that holding some sort of virtual convention may be a possibility. Delegates, she said, might be asked to cast their votes for the presidential nominee using some kind of electronic platform. She said that wouldn’t likely be much of a security risk because a hacker wouldn’t likely try to intercept or manipulate the votes. “We’d know right away if something like that had happened because we already have a pretty good idea of the way the delegates will vote,” Kamarck told me.

GOP pollster Chris Wilson told me Republicans are more or less in “wait and see” mode right now. “Those conversations aren’t going on right now; it’s too early,” he said. Wilson ran the data science and digital operation behind Ted Cruz’s 2016 run for president. “I think people are just waiting to see if this thing blows over in the next few weeks.”