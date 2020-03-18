3 ways hackers can exploit everyone working from home during the coronavirus outbreak

Hackers always exploit fear, uncertainty, and doubt, and COVID-19 presents the perfect opportunity for them. It’s an unfortunate reality, but hackers can and will leverage our fear of a biological virus to infect us with a digital virus.

There is a significant amount of mistrust and misinformation already happening on a global scale, particularly concerning COVID-19. When people don’t know what’s going to happen next, hackers use that to their advantage to create malware or “scareware” that targets such anxiety.

Leveraging shock and fear

Hackers can exploit fear around the virus with links to content pretending to give fake information from the CDC, notices concerning quarantines, school closures, and more official-looking letters, links, texts, emails, and so forth. When people are scared and isolated, they become easier targets because they fail to use good cyberhygiene. It’s often the last thing they’re worried about in a panic.

Hackers don’t worry about the ethics of taking advantage of a crisis or confusion. Many may still remember that when Princess Diana died, hackers were creating content that pretended to share details of the crash and installed malware that infected those who downloaded the information.

The current pandemic represents an even wider, more digital audience that is highly susceptible and at risk of being taken advantage of. Imagine receiving an email with the title “Latest breaking news from the CDC in the state of New York.” Many people would inevitably click on it, and hackers would use sensational and breaking news statements to their advantage.

Exploiting isolation

While social distancing is a reliable way to help slow or even stop the spread of a biological virus, it could have the opposite effect when it comes to cyberviruses. Working remotely means more people will be isolated from their peers, unable to make good cyberdecisions. In the quest for more information about the virus, they may click on links or download things that put them at risk. They will also be more distracted and more likely to use social media, which can be a hotbed of misinformation.

According to a Lookout report, the rate at which people fall for phishing attacks on mobile devices has increased by 85% every year since 2011. Malware and links can be easily masked as legitimate, so it’s crucial for people to be vigilant while working alone.