Coronavirus crisis: Can the U.S. build a hospital in two weeks?

Some of the most heartening images of the response to the coronavirus pandemic have come from buildings—namely, the two massive hospitals constructed over 10 days at the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, China. In January and February, millions tuned in all over the world to watch the live stream of the breakneck construction hosted by Chinese state TV. It wasn’t just a grandiose spectacle—the World Health Organization credited the 2,300 new hospital beds with helping to save lives.

The United States missed a critical opportunity to contain the virus after its first case emerged in January, and now the country is facing its own surge of patients, which threatens to overwhelm hospitals and doctors’ offices. This prompts the question: Can we also build new medical facilities to relieve the pressure? The short answer is yes, we have the technical ability, through modular and prefab architecture. The question is whether we can surmount the logistical and regulatory hurdles needed to make it happen quickly enough.

What’s clear is that we are racing against time and extremely bad odds. Based on what is known about the disease, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projected that the virus could infect 160 million to 214 million people across the country, requiring more than 20 million hospitalizations. A study by the Harvard Global Health Institute projected that even in a moderate infection scenario, 40% of U.S. markets would not have enough hospital beds.

States like California and Washington have responded by adapting existing buildings like hotels, including converting an EconoLodge near Seattle into a coronavirus quarantine facility. But there are limits to this approach. According to Sara Bayramzadeh, a professor and coordinator of the healthcare design program at Kent State University, retrofitting buildings for healthcare needs, especially during an infectious disease outbreak, requires fulfilling stringent requirements. These include the use of materials that are durable and can be easily cleaned, being able to install negative air pressure systems to prevent the spread of infection, and laying in critical infrastructure like medical gas supply systems.

Because of this, Bayramzadeh suggests that prefabricated healthcare modules may be a helpful tool in constructing new facilities. Modular designs offer the added benefit of being adaptable for a range of scenarios. “Ideally, a flexible infrastructure needs a ‘plug and play’ system to allow components added or removed efficiently and safely,” she wrote in an email.

Prefabricated elements are also particularly well-suited to one of the urgent priorities for the healthcare industry right now: Separating potential COVID-19 patients from the rest of the patient population and reducing the risk for medical providers. According to Juliet Rogers, president of Blue Cottage of CannonDesign, which works extensively with healthcare clients, “Modular, prefabricated and mobile units to keep patients quarantined until cleared without already entering facilities containing immune-compromised patients are key in these moments.”

Architecture firms around the country are working urgently to fashion these kinds of solutions for healthcare providers. CannonDesign is partnering with ModularDesign+, an alliance of fabrication, development, and engineering companies. Sean Studzinski, president of strategic initiatives at ModularDesign+, explained that the alliance could manufacture pod-style units that roll into larger spaces and lock into place within single-story arrangements. These could begin coming off the assembly line in four to eight weeks. For longer-term projects, the alliance can also design and fabricate volumetric units, which are structurally stable, load-bearing rooms that can be stacked on top of each other to create entire buildings, up to a ten-story medical field hospital.