Accelerators are making the funding gap worse for female founders

What if we told you that a widely used intervention to help startups raise financing–accelerators–is actually making the gender financing gap worse?

The data is commonly cited. Female-founded companies receive far less venture capital than their male counterparts. In emerging markets, startups with a woman on their leadership team receive only 11% of total seed financing and only 5% of later-stage financing.

Accelerators, with a focus on democratizing access to mentor and investor networks, play a connecting role between founders and funders. They are in an ideal position to improve the fundraising gap and unleash the potential of female-led companies to bring entrepreneurial solutions to today’s most pressing development needs.

So, it’ll probably surprise you–as it surprised us–that our research shows that accelerators are having exactly the opposite impact, and in fact, widening the gender financing gap. It’s an important wakeup call that accelerators can–and must–do more to support female-led companies.

What do we mean when we say accelerators are exacerbating the gap? Let’s imagine two fictional entrepreneurs, Marcos and Ana, who are both raising funding for their Bogotá-based startups. With similar levels of education, prior founding experience, and operating in similar sectors, both entrepreneurs apply and are accepted into the same accelerator program.

However, when they arrive on the first day of workshops, they’re already on an uneven playing field. Marcos walks into the room with around $45,000 of equity financing under his belt, while Ana arrives with roughly $25,000, which is the average amount of capital male and female-led startups have when starting an accelerator. This is the start of the gap. Male-led startups begin accelerator programs with nearly 1.8 times as much equity financing as women. And without a suitable intervention to address this gap, Ana’s fundraising disadvantage will compound over time: regardless of acceleration, for every $1 of equity raised, startups raise an additional 77¢ in equity in the next calendar year.

Fast forward roughly three months, after the accelerator ends. Both Marcos and Ana have met the same investors, were coached on the same business strategy, learned the same fundraising skills, and listened to the same lectures on finance. They’ve returned home to their offices with a well-developed plan to raise funding for their businesses.