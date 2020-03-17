The airlines want a coronavirus bailout. Should they get it?

A quick recap of life in the time of coronavirus: Restaurants are shuttering, festivals are canceling, and fun in any form has been halted.

But amid worries of small business devastation and the looming threat of death by COVID-19, let’s not forget that major U.S. airlines are also in a world of hurt. Because citizens have been sheltering in place under government orders, they haven’t been able to travel for work or leisure, and thus the multi-billion-dollar aviation industry has seen its profits crater from multiple billions of dollars to fewer multiple billions of dollars.

Now they’re hoping the federal government—aka taxpayers—can supply them with another $50 billion to get back on their feet.

Things are certainly looking grim for airlines: Major U.S. carriers have slashed service by factors of 40% to 75%, and industry experts at the CAPA Centre for Aviation have predicted that most world airlines will be bankrupt by the end of May. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown no signs of slowing within the U.S. so domestic airlines can expect low levels of demand to extend indefinitely, and in response Airlines for America, a trade group representing American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airlines, is seeking a substantial bailout.

The proposed coronavirus aid package would be more than three times the size of the bailout airlines received after the September 11 attacks. The requested package would include $25 billion in grants, $25 billion in loans, and excise tax relief that could be worth tens of billions of dollars through 2021.

In a report, Airlines for America outlined concerns about the industry’s ability to maintain liquidity. From a starting point of $39.5 billion, the group forecast that airlines could burn $23 billion by year’s end in the optimistic case (revenue down and capital markets open), and $53 billion by year’s end in the pessimistic case (revenue down more and inability to borrow). Both cases involve the liquidity pressure being front-loaded (losing most of the money by June).

“We have to back the airlines,” President Trump said at a news conference Monday. “It’s not their fault.”