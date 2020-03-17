Here are all the studio movies hitting streaming platforms early because of the coronavirus

Unprecedented times call for unprecedented actions. Practicing social distancing for many Americans means staying indoors and figuring out how to stay sane and entertained. And with cinemas closed, enjoying a new movie means streaming. Some movie studios have responded to the coronavirus crisis by making several recent movies available for streaming on platforms like Amazon and iTunes much more quickly than the usual three-to-six month post-theatrical release window. Some films are still in theaters. Even Disney put Frozen II on Disney Plus three months earlier than expected.

(On a related note, Movies Anywhere, a free app that combines users’ digital movie collections purchased from various services like iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play, is rolling out a new beta feature that allows users to share certain films with friends and family.)

Studios are making announcements almost daily, so check back here as we update this list. Here are all the major movies arriving on streaming early during the coronavirus crisis. Films are organized by availability date.

March 20

The Invisible Man

The in-name-only remake of the Universal classic based on HG Wells’ science fiction novel, with a surprising techie twist.

The Hunt

Craig Zobel’s controversial horror film pitting elites against deplorables.

Emma.

A fresh, “rock-star” adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel.

March 24

Birds of Prey

The Harley Quinn Suicide Squad spinoff.