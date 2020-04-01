This new podcast will put you to sleep reading company terms of service agreements

A 2017 survey found more than 91% of people consent to legal terms of services without ever reading them.

Sounds low!

But another study in 2019 found more than 99% of those terms of services were unreadable to the general public, with complexities akin to what you’d find in academic journals.

Now that’s more like it.

As issues around securing personal data and digital privacy continue to intensify, one man is doing his part in getting you to understand what you’re signing up for.

Even if it’s through your subconscious.

The new podcast Ts&Zzz, from Scott Elchison, who also hosts the podcast Floor 9 about the future of consumer attention, aims to help “you fall asleep while potentially educating you on the details of the terms of service, terms and conditions, and the privacy policy agreements that we blindly accept.”