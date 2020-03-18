Stuck at home? Take free drawing classes from famous illustrators

Work-from-home has become the new normal for adults in the U.S. at the same time that school closures have forced millions of children inside. Parents are trying to juggle being teachers, caretakers, and coworkers while also staying sane. So illustrators have stepped up to create virtual resources and free classes for kids, parents, and anyone else who needs a creative break in the midst of the pandemic.

Know of others to add to the list? Email codtips@fastcompany.com.

Drawing classes

Carson Ellis

Frequency: Daily

Where to find it: @carsonellis

Illustrator Carson Ellis is leading art classes for adults and kids alike with her Quarantine Art Club. Every day will have a different drawing prompt to get the creative juices flowing, so after watching a couple quick step-by-step video clips, you can take your eyes off a screen for a change and put pen to paper. The first assignment? Draw a self-portrait. Everyone from fellow illustrator Mister Hope to 8-year-old Olive Herrera took the challenge. See what your other club members are working on with the hashtag #quarantineartclub. (Each prompt also has its own hashtag.)

Wendy MacNaughton

Frequency: Daily on weekdays; 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Where to find it: @wendymac

Wendy MacNaughton, the well-known San Francisco illustrator who did the art for Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, launched a daily drawing class on Instagram for “kids of all ages, parents of kids, parents of parents, aunties/uncles, friends and pets.” The first class involved both: students drew each other and a dog. While she initially intended it to be a five-minute class, it ended up going for 20. MacNaughton is offering the classes via Instagram Live, but if you can’t make the set time, it will be on her Instagram story for 24 hours. Be sure to use the hashtag #drawtogether.

Trisha Zemp

Frequency: Ongoing

Where to find it: @trishazemp

Designer Trisha Zemp has made her stop-motion kids camp free. You need to take a few steps in order to access it: share her post announcing the free service in your Instagram stories and tag her account. If your account is private, DM her a screenshot of your story. She’ll then DM you a code to access the camp at no cost. “I am hoping that by offering this resource, it can distill some of the worry that many of us are feeling. (And keep kiddos busy with creative play!),” she wrote in the post. Zemp notes that the class is for kids of all ages—which means grownups are welcome too.

Jarrett Krosoczka

Frequency: Daily on weekdays; 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Where to find it: Krosoczka’s YouTube channel

Children’s book illustrator Jarrett Krosoczka has launched a daily YouTube series called “Draw everyday with JJK.” If you can’t catch the episode when it goes live, not to worry—all the videos are posted on his YouTube channel. The first episode provides a quick introduction to the series, which will “give you practical tools so you can tell stories using words and pictures on your own.” Or it will just give your kids the opportunity to draw Baby Yoda with the help of a professional. Each episode is about 20 minutes long.

Jarrett Lerner

Frequency: Daily

Where to find it: Lerner’s website

Comic book illustrator Jarrett Lerner is releasing a series of illustrated activities each day, including blank comic book pages, a “character-maker,” blank clothes your kids can help design, and a “Finish This Comic” Activity, which is like MadLibs for artists. The activities will be archived on his site so you can access them whenever your kid needs some brain stimulation and you need what one mom called #creativesilence.