Trying to stave off quarantine-induced panic? Pick up a hobby

Many of us are midway through our first week of social distancing. Yes, I know it feels like we’ve been holed up in our homes for an eternity. The days are beginning to blend together. You miss going on your morning coffee run. You haven’t figured out how to work out now that your gym is closed. Unfortunately, it seems we’re just at the start of a long period of isolation. Experts estimate that we’re going to be in lockdown for at least two months; perhaps longer, if we’re unable to curb the spread of the virus.

That might feel terrifying, but we now have an opportunity to develop strategies for living in this new reality. We can find ways to break up the day, stay upbeat, and keep our minds active, even though the world outside our doors has ground to a halt. Mental health experts recommend that we spend part of the day on relaxing activities, like meditation or connecting with relatives on a video chat. But let me suggest another tool for you to add to your tool kit: Spend some time on your favorite hobbies. Or, pick up a new one.

On the surface, hobbies can some times feel frivolous and easy to neglect—especially in times of crisis. But over the last two years, while working on a chapter about hobbies for my forthcoming book, The Rocket Years: How Your Twenties Launch the Rest of Your Life, I’ve developed a new appreciation for these activities. I’ve discovered that our pastimes are an important way for us to connect with our passions and identity. Since hobbies inherently require learning new skills, they’re an important way for us to keep our minds sharp as we get older. And importantly, research has found that pursuing these sorts of activities is good for both your physical and mental health. Right now, when anxiety is high, throwing yourself into your favorite activities could be one good way to manage your stress.

Make a bucket list

In this strange period when we’re homebound and have more time on our hands than usual, we can create a hobbies bucket list. These might be activities you’d been meaning to pick up, but never got around to learning. Or it could be pastimes that you already love but never have time for. In my case, this includes: learning how to knit, getting back into poetry writing, and finally figuring out how to cook my grandmother’s chicken curry. (It’s been in my family for years, and I don’t want to be the missing link!)

Given the current situation we’re in, it makes sense to focus on things that you can do at home. But that doesn’t necessarily mean doing them alone. I’ve found that some of my current hobbies bring me into contact with new people, albeit online. I recently ordered a quarantine kit from a company called Sh*t That I Knit. It comes with supplies to knit a scarf, links to virtual knitting classes, and an invitation to join a Facebook group where you can talk to other new knitters. Apparently I wasn’t the only one who thought this was a good idea. Hundreds of others bought the kit too and are excited to learn how to knit as a group.

There are loads of other groups like this popping up on the internet. My mother has just signed up for a virtual writers’ group, where she meets weekly to discuss each other’s recent work. A dance studio near me is conducting classes virtually, so you can keep practicing your ballet or hip-hop moves at home.

Remember your passions

Hobbies scholars—yes, that’s a thing—have found that pursuing these sorts of pastimes is very good for our physical and mental health. One study found that people who spend time doing hobbies tended to be less depressed and have better cardiovascular health than those who did not. In fact, a 2015 study recommended that hobbies could be a medical intervention for people experiencing high levels of stress, since hobby practitioners report a personal sense of well-being.