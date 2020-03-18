6 crucial tips for acing an online pre-interview

Job searches are stressful. A recent report by Talent Board shows that job seekers are 40% more likely to be resentful of prospective employers than they were four years ago.

Why the frustration? It often stems from not getting the job. But it can also come from feeling ignored in a job search. Companies are deluged with applications—sometimes thousands for a single position. The result is that candidates often wait and wait for an interview. Or they are not interviewed at all.

Fortunately more companies are introducing pre-interviews that allow job seekers to interact with the company more frequently and earlier in the process. These sessions are rarely done face-to-face in the company’s offices. Instead, they are typically conducted online, either with a video linkup or a voice call. In other cases, candidates are asked to respond to a set of questions.

Job seekers have a huge opportunity to put themselves forward in these pre-interviews. But to do so, they will have to master a new set of skills. Here are six guidelines that will enable you to come across successfully.

1. Use the pre-interview to see if the job is right for you

It’s a tough job market, but you don’t want to take on a job where you’ll be dissatisfied from day one. Look closely at the opportunity.

Companies are also concerned with getting the right fit, says Mike Hudy, chief science officer of Modern Hire. Modern Hire works with over 300 large enterprises (including 47 of the Fortune 100 companies), and 20 million candidates a year are assessed and interviewed with its hiring platform. Candidates are given an online look at the job to make sure they truly understand the position. This can look like a full description of the job or a “day in the life” of an employee who holds the position you’re applying for.

Employers that care about getting the right person will give you a look at what you’d be doing, warts and all. If you’re going to have to work weekends, they’ll tell you. If you’ll be working in an open office, you’ll learn that too.