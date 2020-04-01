Beastie Boys and Issa Rae headline 88 pop-culture musts to get you through April’s quarantine

Raise your hand if you’re excited for new music from Lady Gaga and the live-action version of Disney’s Mulan!
Okay, now buckle up for bad news.
Up until heartbreakingly recently, those were projects that many were excited to check out this spring. There’s been a minor change of plans, though, now that almost everyone has to stay inside at all times for the foreseeable future.
The many upcoming movies and albums pushed back indefinitely are small concerns in this challenging new reality. Instead of watching A Quiet Place II, we’re now living it!
However, there is something so sad about all those closed movie theaters and empty concert venues that other technically scarier statistics can’t quite convey. It’s the pause of everyday life. The quotidian frozen in carbonite until we sort ourselves out. Who knew that just being able to go to the movies would turn out to be something we all took for granted?
While there’s no knowing when we might be able to return to the Alamo Drafthouse, at least there’s no shortage of movies and shows ideal for watching at home to pass the time. You won’t be seeing Fast & Furious 9 anytime soon, but some impending releases—such as the Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae team-up, The Lovebirds—have migrated to Netflix for April, with lots of company destined to follow. Which is nice! Every little thing to look forward to means something extra now.
As you continue the quest to stay sane during this strange time, and perhaps even entertained, have a look below at Fast Company’s Creative Calendar for the month to come.
MOVIES AT HOME
- How to Fix a Drug Scandal, April 1 on Netflix
- Cursed Films, April 2 on Shudder
- Coffee & Kareem, April 3 on Netflix
- Never Rarely Sometimes Always, April 3
- The Lovebirds, April 3 on Netflix
- Slay the Dragon, April 3
- Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, April 5 on HBO
- Tigertail, April 10 on Netflix
- Trolls World Tour, April 10
- Chris D’Elia: No Pain, April 14 on Netflix
- Earth and Blood, April 17 on Netflix
- Rising High, April 17 on Netflix
- Sergio, April 17 on Netflix
- Circus of Books, April 22 on Netflix
- The Willoughbys, April 22 on Netflix
- Extraction, April 24 on Netflix
- Beastie Boys Story, April 24 on Apple TV Plus
- Bad Education, April 25 on HBO
MUSIC
- Born Ruffians—JUICE, April 3
- Empress Of—I’m Your Empress Of, April 3
- Purity Ring—WOMB, April 3
- The Monkees—The Mike & Micky Show Live, April 3
- Thundercat—It Is What It Is, April 3
- M. Ward—Migration Stories, April 3
- Joe Satriani—Shapeshifting, April 10
- The Strokes—The New Abnormal, April 10
- Hamilton Leithauser—The Loves of Your Life, April 10
- Danzig—Danzig Sings Elvis, April 17
- Nicole Atkins—Italian Ice, April 17
- RJD2—The Fun Ones, April 17
- Ron Sexsmith—Hermitage, April 17
- Shabazz Palaces—The Don of Diamond Dreams, April 17
- The Black Dahlia Murder—Verminous, April 17
- AWOLNATION—Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders, April 24
- Braids—Shadow Offering, April 24
- Brendan Benson—Dear Life, April 24
- Indigo Girls—Look Long, April 24
- Lucinda Williams—Good Souls Better Angels, April 24
- Rufus Wainwright—Unfollow the Rules, April 24
- The 1975—Notes on a Conditional Form, April 24
- Trivium—What the Dead Men Say, April 24
- Willie Nelson—First Rose of Spring, April 24
TV
- The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, April 1 on Netflix
- Nailed It!, April 1 on Netflix
- Sunderland ‘Til I Die, April 1 on Netflix
- Broke, April 2 on CBS
- How to Get Away With Murder, April 2 on ABC
- Man With a Plan, April 2 on CBS
- The Real Housewives of New York City, April 2 on Bravo
- Future Man, April 3 on Hulu
- Home Before Dark, April 3 on Apple TV Plus
- Into the Dark: Pooka 2: Pooka Lives, April 3 on Hulu
- Money Heist, April 3 on Netflix
- Tales from the Loop, April 3 on Prime Video
- World on Fire, April 5 on PBS
- The Last O.G., April 7 on TBS
- Brews Brothers, April 10 on Netflix
- Insecure, April 12 on HBO
- Run, April 12 on HBO
- The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, April 12 on AMC
- The Innocence Files, April 15 on Netflix
- Mrs. America, April 15 on Hulu
- What We Do in the Shadows, April 15 on FX
- Fauda, April 16 on Netflix
- #blackAF, April 17 on Netflix
- Bosch, April 17 on Prime Video
- Home, April 17 on Apple TV Plus
- Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Program, April 18 on HBO
- Cooked with Cannabis, April 20 on Netflix
- We’re Here, April 23 on HBO
- After Life, April 24 on Netflix
- Defending Jacob, April 24 on Apple TV Plus
- Killing Eve, April 26 on BBC America
- Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, April 26 on Showtime
- Vida, April 26 on Starz
- I Know This Much Is True, April 27 on HBO
- Never Have I Ever, April 27 on Netflix
- 2020 Billboard Music Awards, April 29 on NBC
BOOKS
- How Much of These Hills Is Gold, by C Pam Zhang, April 7
- Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life, by Marie Kondo and Scott Sonenshein, April 7
- The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires, by Grady Hendrix, April 7
- The Street Photographer’s Manual, by David Gibson, April 7
- Last Call, by Harry Gruyaert, April 14
- Sketchbook, Vol. 5: 1989–1998, by Robert Crumb, April 14
- American Surfaces: Revised & Expanded Edition, by Stephen Shore, April 15
- The Book of Longings, by Sue Monk Kidd, April 21
- Daido Moriyama: A Diary, by Daido Moriyama, April 21
- Death in Her Hands, by Ottessa Moshfegh, April 21
- Hackney Archive: Work and Life 1971-1985, by Neil Martinson, April 30
[Photo Illustration: Samir Abady; Mrs. America: Pari Dukovic/Hulu; Rising High: Nik Konietzny/Netflix; Future Man: courtesy of Hulu; Beastie Boys Story: courtesy of Apple TV Plus; Tales From the Loop: Jan Thijs/Prime Video; Killing Eve: Des Willie/BBC America]