Beastie Boys and Issa Rae headline 88 pop-culture musts to get you through April’s quarantine

Get ready for new music from Thundercat, the return of ‘Killing Eve,’ and much more coming your way, with the ‘Fast Company’ Creative Calendar for April.

By Joe Berkowitz4 minute Read

Raise your hand if you’re excited for new music from Lady Gaga and the live-action version of Disney’s Mulan!

Okay, now buckle up for bad news.

Up until heartbreakingly recently, those were projects that many were excited to check out this spring. There’s been a minor change of plans, though, now that almost everyone has to stay inside at all times for the foreseeable future.

The many upcoming movies and albums pushed back indefinitely are small concerns in this challenging new reality. Instead of watching A Quiet Place II, we’re now living it!

However, there is something so sad about all those closed movie theaters and empty concert venues that other technically scarier statistics can’t quite convey. It’s the pause of everyday life. The quotidian frozen in carbonite until we sort ourselves out. Who knew that just being able to go to the movies would turn out to be something we all took for granted?

While there’s no knowing when we might be able to return to the Alamo Drafthouse, at least there’s no shortage of movies and shows ideal for watching at home to pass the time. You won’t be seeing Fast & Furious 9 anytime soon, but some impending releases—such as the Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae team-up, The Lovebirds—have migrated to Netflix for April, with lots of company destined to follow. Which is nice! Every little thing to look forward to means something extra now.

As you continue the quest to stay sane during this strange time, and perhaps even entertained, have a look below at Fast Company’s Creative Calendar for the month to come.

MOVIES AT HOME

MUSIC

TV

BOOKS

  • How Much of These Hills Is Gold, by C Pam Zhang, April 7
  • Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life, by Marie Kondo and Scott Sonenshein, April 7
  • The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires, by Grady Hendrix, April 7
  • The Street Photographer’s Manual, by David Gibson, April 7
  • Last Call, by Harry Gruyaert, April 14
  • Sketchbook, Vol. 5: 1989–1998, by Robert Crumb, April 14
  • American Surfaces: Revised & Expanded Edition, by Stephen Shore, April 15
  • The Book of Longings, by Sue Monk Kidd, April 21
  • Daido Moriyama: A Diary, by Daido Moriyama, April 21
  • Death in Her Hands, by Ottessa Moshfegh, April 21
  • Hackney Archive: Work and Life 1971-1985, by Neil Martinson, April 30

[Photo Illustration: Samir Abady; Mrs. America: Pari Dukovic/Hulu; Rising High: Nik Konietzny/Netflix; Future Man: courtesy of Hulu; Beastie Boys Story: courtesy of Apple TV Plus; Tales From the Loop: Jan Thijs/Prime Video; Killing Eve: Des Willie/BBC America]

