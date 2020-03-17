Panicked about working from home? Here’s how to do it right

You’ve always said that you could never work from home because you wouldn’t get anything done. But now, due to panic around the coronavirus, you have no choice. Ready or not, you’re working remotely.

As a time management coach who has coached individuals virtually for over a decade on how to be productive when they work remotely, these are my top five tips on how to still get work done:

Stick with your routines

As much as possible, try to regain a sense of normalcy by sticking with your set routines that work for you already. If you get up at a certain time, keep getting up at that time or as close as possible to it. If you eat at a certain time, keep eating then. If you exercise at a certain time, do that the same, too. Anything you can keep the same, try your best to do it. It will simplify the number of decisions you have to make so you’re not asking yourself each night: “Do I watch another Netflix show or go to bed now?”

Abandoning all your routines will lead to decision fatigue and likely a lapse of willpower. You may find yourself home all the time, yet not even showered or dressed most days. For the record—this is a bad idea, especially if you are signing onto videoconferences that require you to be seen.

Set your hours

When you work from home, you don’t have the natural structure of other colleagues around helping you dictate when you are on or off the clock. There’s a lot more flexibility, which can be exceptionally dangerous. You can end up barely working, working all the time, or somewhere in the middle where you begin your work very late and end up needing to work into the wee hours of the night.

Decide when you’re going to work and not work, stick with those hours as much as possible, and communicate them to the other people living in your home. If you struggle with the morning hours, schedule morning meetings to force a strict start time.