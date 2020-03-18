RuPaul gets called out for alleged fracking on his Wyoming ranch

It was a standard chit-chat covering RuPaul’s rise from humble beginnings to becoming the world’s foremost drag queen and host of the Emmy-winning hit TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race. However, in the last five minutes of the interview, Gross brought up RuPaul and his partner Georges LeBar’s 60,000-acre ranch in Wyoming.

“What’re you doing with them?” Gross asked.

“Well, a modern ranch, 21st-century ranch, is really land management,” RuPaul replied. “You lease the mineral rights to oil companies and you sell water to oil companies. And then you lease the grazing rights to different ranchers.”

Grazing rights, fine. But it’s the mineral rights and selling water to oil companies that raised an alarm for some that RuPaul may be fracking.