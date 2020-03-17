A modest proposal during our sports hiatus: ESPN needs to get weird. Marble-racing weird

Now that it’s been a few days since all major American sports leagues and operations have shut down due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus, we’ve gone through a full cycle of broadcasts, podcasts, and Twitter threads about who, why, and the immediate impact. Plus, we got to have a debate about players supporting arena staff when their billionaire bosses wouldn’t step up to make up for their lost wages.

Now, the reality of no sports is about to hit tens of millions of fans, and it will be disorienting for many, especially during what is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year.

Wednesday there were games with crowds. Wednesday. Just think how long ago THAT feels. It was three days. Now imagine what will feel long ago three days from now. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) March 15, 2020

We’re all about to find out what happens when the $22 billion U.S. sports media industry loses the bulk of its content.

Programmers at ESPN, Fox, and elsewhere now have their moment to shine. For sports networks, broadcasters, and commentators, this shutdown represents a creative challenge like no other. Any schlub can broadcast a live basketball tournament, but true genius is found in curing social-distancing boredom at 4:30 p.m. on a Tuesday by picking just the right cheerleading championship in the content library.

Already there are rumors that ESPN is planning to launch its long-awaited documentary series The Last Dance, about the 1998 Chicago Bulls. But until then, and depending on how long the stoppage lasts, the Worldwide Leader could dip into its extensive back catalog of classic games, tournaments, and series to create new Best Of content for fans to relive.

Sports podcasts will undoubtedly dip into the past, taking the opportunity to relitigate the greatest moments, games, and players, thanks to the magic of YouTube.