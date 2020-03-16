There are now more coronavirus deaths and infections outside of China than inside

Infections and deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus have reached a new high, reports The Guardian . According to data from the Johns Hopkins University and the Chinese National Health Commission there are now over 167,000 cases of the coronavirus worldwide. However, for the first time, the number of cases outside of China have surpassed those inside China.

According to Johns Hopkins, infections in countries outside of China have grown to more than 87,000, while the Chinese National Health Commission says that as of Monday Chinese coronavirus cases totaled 80,860.

Furthermore, deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus outside of China now surpass deaths from the disease inside of China. As of Monday, there have been 3,241 deaths from the disease in countries other than China, while deaths inside China stand at 3,208.

Reuters is reporting that the COVID-19 coronavirus has now infected at least 157 countries worldwide. The country with the most cases still remains China, at just over 80,000 cases. Italy comes in next at over 24,000 cases, followed by Iran with almost 14,000 cases. The newest country to report an infection is Uzbekistan.

Deaths from the virus also follow a similar pattern with the most deaths occurring in China (over 3,200), followed by Italy (over 1,800) and then Iran (over 700). America ranks 8th when it comes to the number of infected (3,689) and 7th when it comes to the number of deaths (60) from the coronavirus.

Of course it’s important to keep in mind that these numbers are expected to rise daily, so the rankings of the countries with the most infections and deaths could change rapidly as the virus continues its spread.