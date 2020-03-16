Google and YouTube aren’t entrusting COVID-19 to an algorithm

On Google, you’re greeted with a bright red “SOS” banner, followed by updates from major news sources such as the New York Times and a list of information pages from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization. On YouTube, the results page has a link to the CDC’s website at the top and a “Top News” heading underneath with videos from reputable news sources. Links to the CDC website also appear directly underneath certain YouTube videos.

What you’re seeing, in essence, is a state of emergency for search results, in which Google demotes its regular algorithms in favor of good old-fashioned human vetting. Although Google says it’s also building more protections into its ranking algorithms, promoting hand-picked information is a simple but obvious way to reduce the spread of fake news during a crisis.

Google’s SOS alerts

In Google Search, the results you’re seeing now are part of an initiative called SOS Alerts, which Google describes as an effort to “make emergency information more accessible during a natural or human-caused crisis.”

Google started putting out these alerts in 2017 in response to floods, earthquakes, and other emergencies, and it launched one for COVID-19 on January 30. The company says this is the first time it has used the SOS Alerts feature for a public health emergency.

Google’s coronavirus search results avoid a lot of potential trouble spots.

The most notable aspect of these alerts is that they’re curated by humans. “We have teams around the world who source content from government agencies, first responders, trusted media outlets, and NGOs,” Google’s SOS Alert documentation says. “We also aggregate information from other Google products and services, such as Google News, Google Maps, Waze, and more.”

By comparison, the “featured snippets” and “knowledge panels” that Google displays for ordinary searches are generated automatically—sometimes with unpleasant results. After the Las Vegas shooting in 2017, in which a gunman killed 58 people and injured 413 others, Google’s search results were gamed by trolls on 4chan, who managed to get conspiracy theories into the “top stories” module for certain searches. A year later, Google falsely linked the gunman in a Texas church shooting to antifa by featuring posts from Twitter.