Work-from-home is the new normal, so these top designers let us peek inside their home offices

More and more people are working from home as companies take precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. But just because we’re practicing social distancing doesn’t mean we can’t virtually pop into some designers’ home offices to see their set-up.

Designers from Pentagram, Work & Co, Wieden+Kennedy, and more gave us a peek at what they’re working with when they work from home. Their spaces are big and small, eclectic and colorful, sparing and minimalist; they have dedicated desks and light-filled mixed use spaces (with tsotchke-laden bookshelves worth drooling over). May they inspire you to get creative with your space as you spend more time at home.

“We’re really lucky to have this little sunroom that kind of juts out from the apartment, so there’s always nice light even on a cloudy day. I wouldn’t say there is an aesthetic, but my pride and joy is the 1950s Danish desk I have set up, designed by Svend Madsen. I found it one night while working on a Saturday just outside my past job, Pentagram, on 5th Avenue. I managed to haul it in, and have used it for 10 years as my desk. You can’t see in this configuration, but it has a wonderful library shelf on the front side of the desk. One day I’ll have it in the middle of the room, Don Draper style.” —Hamish Smyth, Founder, Order & Standards Manual

“It’s a reading room, a nap room, and a hoarding ground. It’s eclectic, small but packed with books, artworks, furniture, toys, and useless stuff from around the world I’ve collected over my travels.” — Natasha Jen, Partner, Pentagram

“I moved from Oakland to Bed-Stuy just over a year ago. I’ve tried to maintain some of the same aesthetic I had in California in my current apartment by having a lot of plants and prioritizing sunshine especially to help me adjust to the winter months. My living spaces—dining room, living room and kitchen—are all in one large room so I’ve created separate spaces within the apartment to give everything the distinct space it needs, while keeping everything as open as possible.

I purposefully set up a very streamlined workspace faced away from the TV to help maintain focus. At my desk I have a monitor and Wacom pen along with a sound system so I can easily play music or listen to podcasts or audiobooks without headphones while I work. I even have a printer and scanner should anything come up. I tend to rotate between my couch on my laptop and the large desktop at my desk when I need to do detailed design work, but I never bring work into my bedroom.” —Katrinna Whiting, Design Lead, Work & Co

“Working from home is always a delicate dance — it obviously helps motivate you to have to physically travel further than out of your bedroom to do work. That being said, I used to freelance for years before working at Wieden+Kennedy, so I’m pretty used to working at home. The big thing is comfort: it’s your friend, making sure you can work as comfortably as possible. It’s also your enemy, as it is very easy to say, ‘I’m gonna spend the day in sweatpants and a t-shirt.’ One of the best pieces of advice I received early on was: ‘Approach the day like you’re going to work. Shower, go through your routine, put on clothes you would wear to work.’