Coronavirus might be the biggest trend in Google search history

Over the past four hours, people across America have been searching for information about what “national emergency” means. This was likely caused by reports earlier today that the White House would declare one. And it did, in a speech by the president Friday afternoon from the Rose Garden.

Google says the question “What is a national emergency?” spiked +1,950% in the past four hours. Searches for “national emergency” have risen +4,000% in the same time period.

As evidenced by President Trump’s statement that Google would be building a website related to the administration’s coronavirus response, many people turn to Google in the time of an emergency for information and answers. (Google did not respond to requests for clarification about the website.)

Coronavirus has been an extremely hot search topic, as people look for information about the virus itself and about how they might be affected. In fact, as Washington Post data reporter Christopher Ingraham points out, it may be the biggest Google Trend in history. Searches and questions about the virus are already twice as big in volume as searches around Trump’s election in 2016.

I've said this before, but the amount of interest in the coronavirus is just unreal. I've never seen anything like it. Shaping up to be the biggest story in Google trends history. pic.twitter.com/wdHga01nLZ — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) March 9, 2020

And yet some of the most frequently asked questions have nothing to do with an immediate threat to health, but rather focus on trivialities. Yesterday the top question asked was “Does Tom Hanks have coronavirus?” Today the top two questions are about an amusement park and a basketball tournament. It’s also possible that people are going directly to health sites such as WebMD or Mayo Clinic with their more serious queries.

What people in the U.S. are asking about COVID-19

The top coronavirus-related questions today reflect people’s interest in whether places are open or events are happening. Both Disney World and Disneyland will be closed for a month, and March Madness was canceled.