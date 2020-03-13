14 ways that you can help fight the coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the lives of people around the world. Luckily, there are ways you can help out those who are affected by the outbreak, even if you’re working from home.

1) Perhaps the most important step you can take is practicing social distancing. Avoid big gatherings where you could pick up or unwittingly spread the virus, and consider phasing out handshakes and hugs. Work from home if you’re able to do so, and when you do go out, try to keep some distance between yourself and the people around you.

2) If you’re not sure you have the virus, consider checking in with your doctor or a medical facility before heading straight to the hospital if you’re not seriously ill so you don’t overwhelm the health centers dealing with the pandemic. You can also complete an online screening to see if you should get tested for the virus and find an appropriate facility near you. If you’re thinking about visiting relatives in the hospital or at a nursing home, also consider checking with their doctors or the facility to see if that’s a good idea.

3) If you’re planning to work from a location like a cafe or restaurant, or if you’re picking up take out for your family, consider going to an eatery that might be hurting from the pandemic. If there’s one in your neighborhood that you like but you’ve seen their crowds diminish, or even one that might be losing visitors due to virus-related racism, consider making that your destination, as New York magazine city editor Christopher Bonanos suggests on Twitter.

If your office is closed, consider working at a restaurant in the neighborhood that is empty, instead of a coffee bar that’s already crowded. They’re hurting. I have an entire wine bar to myself right now, friendly server, great food, feeling great. Tip extra if you can. — Christopher Bonanos (@heybonanos) March 13, 2020

4) Donate to your local food bank. The pandemic doesn’t stop people from being hungry, and depending on what your local schools and colleges are doing for the outbreak, students who normally access food through school may have trouble finding enough nutrition. You can find a local food bank through the Feeding America website or consider donating to Blessings in a Backpack, which helps feed children when school isn’t in session. You can also look for other nonprofits in your area addressing people’s food and other needs.

5) Give to your local arts organization, music nonprofit, or museum. Many of these organizations rely on visits from the public, but their facilities have closed or crowds are drastically diminished due to the virus. Check to see if local organizations have any specific virus-focused campaigns or simply make a donation online. If you have tickets for an event that’s canceled, consider turning any refund you get into a donation if you can afford to do so.

6) Consider giving blood. If you’re healthy and able to donate, you can help replace the flow of donations from canceled corporate blood drives and a decline in drop-in donations that the American Red Cross and many local blood have experienced. The Red Cross is urging people to donate and says there’s no known coronavirus risk from giving blood (or receiving a transfusion). Contact your local blood bank or the Red Cross to set up an appointment.