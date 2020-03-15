How to watch the CNN Democratic debate live without cable for free

With the coronavirus pandemic threatening to overburden the healthcare system and plunge the United States into economic chaos, the two remaining viable Democratic candidates will face off in the nation’s capital tonight for the first one-on-one debate of the 2020 presidential primaries.

COVID-19 is certain to be main topic of discussion, with former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont both tasked with explaining to the American public how they would handle the crisis differently than the incumbent president they’re hoping to unseat.

For front-runner Biden, that will likely mean emphasizing the importance of experience and expertise in times of crisis, and even appealing to a collective desire among voters to return to normalcy. Sanders, who has an unlikely path to victory based on the current delegate math, will have to convince voters that the unfolding pandemic validates exactly why his signature Medicare for All plan is so sorely needed.

The debate is scheduled to begin tonight (Sunday, March 15) at 8 p.m. ET, at CNN studios in Washington, D.C. It will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, and Univision.

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream it live on a computer, TV, or mobile device, CNN says you can do that for free without logging in with a pay-TV provider. I’ve rounded up the easiest ways to do that below: