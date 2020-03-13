Watch this tearjerker viral video of quarantined Italians singing through their windows

This sweet video of quarantined people singing through their windows in Siena, Italy, is making the rounds today. The song is called Canto della Verbena, and includes the line “long live Siena.” If you need a diversion from all the horrible news related to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s worth a watch:
A Siena, città alla quale sono molto legato, si sta in casa ma si canta insieme come se si fosse per la strada. Mi sono commosso pic.twitter.com/IDPqNEj3h3
— David Allegranti (@davidallegranti) March 12, 2020
In Wuhan, China, where the outbreak of COVID-19 first emerged last year, window-chanting is decidedly rowdier, with more of a pep rally feel.