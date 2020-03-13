advertisement
Watch this tearjerker viral video of quarantined Italians singing through their windows

[Photo: Laura Lezza/Getty Images]
By Arianne Cohen1 minute Read

This sweet video of quarantined people singing through their windows in Siena, Italy, is making the rounds today. The song is called Canto della Verbena, and includes the line “long live Siena.” If you need a diversion from all the horrible news related to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s worth a watch:

In Wuhan, China, where the outbreak of COVID-19 first emerged last year, window-chanting is decidedly rowdier, with more of a pep rally feel.

