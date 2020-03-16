4 easy things to do now to protect your finances from economic uncertainty

Preppers, or survivalists who stockpile supplies for a coming apocalypse, have long been derided as fringe dwellers but are fast becoming mainstream. Amid COVID-19 concerns and economic uncertainty, consumers are stocking up on food, water, toilet paper, and hand sanitizer. But how much effort is going on in parallel for our getting finances in order?

The majority of Americans are living one crisis away from financial disaster and they aren’t only low-income Americans. More than 70% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, according to the American Payroll Association, and almost three in 10 Americans have no emergency savings at all, according to Bankrate’s Financial Security Index.

When you’re laid low with an illness or paralyzed by “impending doom” stresses, the last thing that you want to be doing is making sure your basic needs can be met. So what you do now can help ensure you’re financially secure and minimize unnecessary and costly surprises like fees for late payments, or getting hit with increased interest rates, or worse, going deeper into debt.

Here are four steps to prep your finances like a pro survivalist.

Step one: consolidate your finances

If you cannot currently see your full financial position in one place, take the time to aggregate your accounts to see where you stand with savings, expenses, debt, and investments. See if your bank or credit union offers tools to enable this, or use an app like YNAB (You Need A Budget).

With interest rates being slashed, it’s worth seeing how you can save some money on interest payments. If you have multiple credit cards, look for offers to consolidate them into a single monthly payment via a debt consolidation loan. And then set up an automatic payment for that loan!

Step two: automate your payments

See if your bank or credit union offers an automated bill pay service, and sign up. The more bills you have taken care of automatically, the less likely you are to miss payments if you’re out sick.