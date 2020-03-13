The internet’s best advice for how to quarantine and chill during the coronavirus panic

The past few weeks have been an intense cycle of anxiety-inducing news about the Coronavirus (COVID-19), but we made it through another week, and it’s finally the weekend. More people have been working from home lately and probably won’t be going anywhere this weekend, which could lead to a lot of stir-craziness.
But not when the internet exists.
The hashtag #QuarantineAndChill is actually a thing, and it could be a nice distraction from a lot of the uncertainty we’re currently facing at the moment. How you quarantine and chill is up to you, but the internet has lots of advice for how to make the most of your time indoors.
Go forth and socially distance yourself!
Get creative
#QuarantineAndChill with my baby @denialist2 ???? pic.twitter.com/iAFf7lBO81
— RayRay (@behippy22) March 13, 2020
Good Morning. Stay safe . Stay Quarantine #FridayThe13th #FridayFeeling #QuarantineAndChill pic.twitter.com/qkQE1fTt32
— ☣️Antonio Castillo☣️ (@antoniobasement) March 13, 2020
Stock up. It’s wild outside
Welp, here we are my friends. Hope that 2 hours of cardio got yall right for these times. #coronapocalypse #QuarantineAndChill #CoronaOutbreak #COVID #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/x9nnNXeCqN
— Surly Shirts (@BigSurlyReese) March 13, 2020
Corona Virus ???? Ready #QuarantineAndChill #selfisolating #malkamdior pic.twitter.com/CPKaix8ihE
— Slackful (@Slackful1) March 13, 2020
Heading into town to scavenge for supplies
~ #LadyFarmer #COVID19 #coronapocalypse #QuarantineAndChill #CoronaOutbreak #selfisolating pic.twitter.com/eT5Ud3kpHP
— Lady Farmer ???????? (@djmincey11) March 13, 2020
If there is a mandatory quarantine I’m ready! #ohiocoronavirus #coronapocalypse #QuarantineAndChill pic.twitter.com/PrzrAtiaEh
— Megan Carlotta (@MeganCarlotta) March 13, 2020
Me sitting at home looking at all the chaos on Twitter after I did all my pandemic grocery shopping yesterday with fully stocked shelves and absolutely NO lines… #QuarantineAndChill #CoronavirusPandemic #YallLate pic.twitter.com/RNVqXqPdHK
— Michael Schrute (@MikeSchrute) March 13, 2020
Introverts are the real pros here
Me all the time anyways.. #QuarantineAndChill pic.twitter.com/bBAweVU4NV
— Dave Matheson (@DaverMath) March 13, 2020
Time to do what I do everyday #QuarantineAndChill pic.twitter.com/nNN2WISpsb
— ???? Luna ???? (@Luna26911501) March 13, 2020
My husband is very bookish. I can tell you what our quarantine will be like: me talking to him and he doesn’t hear a word I say because his nose is buried in a book ????????♀️ #QuarantineAndChill pic.twitter.com/35uh15hpK1
— LG ???????????????? (@laurnie234) March 13, 2020
I've prepared for this my whole life #quarantineandchill pic.twitter.com/xp4pkj3UJ8
— S E Benchmark Agency (@sebenchmark) March 13, 2020
Be safe, no matter what
in 9 months, there is going to be a lot of babies born #QuarantineAndChill pic.twitter.com/cRJaiFNHRI
— ☢️❄️???????? (@TRUTHandFREED0M) March 13, 2020
9 months from now. #QuarantineAndChill pic.twitter.com/GIEvsL6dAI
— J.R. (@jram0214) March 13, 2020
This one is too good. #YouNetflix #Joe #CoronaVirus #QuarantineAndChill ???????? pic.twitter.com/VqcqXF64lv
— tommie-ann (@tom_tom12) March 13, 2020