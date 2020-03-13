advertisement
  12:15 pm

The internet’s best advice for how to quarantine and chill during the coronavirus panic

Are you ready for your self-quarantine? Here’s some help.

By Starr Rhett Rocque

The past few weeks have been an intense cycle of anxiety-inducing news about the Coronavirus (COVID-19), but we made it through another week, and it’s finally the weekend. More people have been working from home lately and probably won’t be going anywhere this weekend, which could lead to a lot of stir-craziness.

But not when the internet exists.

The hashtag #QuarantineAndChill is actually a thing, and it could be a nice distraction from a lot of the uncertainty we’re currently facing at the moment. How you quarantine and chill is up to you, but the internet has lots of advice for how to make the most of your time indoors.

Go forth and socially distance yourself!

Get creative

Stock up. It’s wild outside

Introverts are the real pros here

Be safe, no matter what

