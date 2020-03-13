5 things you need to know about sick leave during the coronavirus outbreak

Editor’s note: Lawmakers are debating a coronavirus relief package that could include emergency paid leave benefits for all workers affected by the pandemic. Meanwhile, the spread of COVID-19 is leaving workers in the United States scrambling to figure out what happens to their jobs–and their pay–if it prevents them from reporting to work. The answer will depend on your employer’s policy, the laws of your state, and the reason you will be away. Elizabeth Tippett, who has spent over a dozen years as a workplace lawyer and scholar , offers a primer.

1. Can I take time off if I get sick with coronavirus?

The first thing to do is figure out whether your company has a sick leave policy.

Sick leave allows you to be paid while you are away from work due to illness. Sometimes companies have a “paid time off” policy instead of a sick leave policy, in which vacation is combined with sick leave into a bank of time that can be used for either purpose.

Many sick leave policies are structured to accrue sick leave over time–for example, one hour of sick time for every 30 hours worked. These hours might roll over from year to year and be capped once you reach a maximum amount. Other times, companies have a lump sum policy, where they award you a fixed amount of sick leave that you can use over the course of the year.

However, not every company has a sick policy–the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that roughly a quarter of workers have no access to paid sick leave. Still, it’s worth checking whether your workplace is required to offer sick leave under state or local law. Around 10 states, and many additional municipalities, mandate paid sick leave policies.

There is no federal law requiring sick leave, though House Democrats have proposed a bill to address the coronavirus outbreak that would require companies to make 14 days of paid sick leave available to workers in areas that have been declared a public health emergency. Workers could then use the sick leave if they need to stay home due to illness or quarantine or because their workplace or child’s school has closed. Workers forced to stay home for more than 14 days could apply for additional paid leave benefits from the Social Security Agency, which would provide workers with up to two-thirds of their lost wages after those 14 days.

2. Can I take time off to care for a family member with coronavirus?

Here, too, you’ll want to check your company’s sick leave policy.