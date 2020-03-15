4 ways remote work is better for women

Women in remote work face plenty of the same issues as women in a typical office, including the very real gender pay gap that exists no matter where you work. But working remotely creates a unique set of circumstances—good, bad, and just different—that affect women’s professional experiences.

Zapier recently released our remote work report, and one of our findings stood out: women are more likely to want to work remotely, but they’re less likely to be given the option.

According to our survey, female knowledge workers are more likely than male knowledge workers to say the option to work remotely is one of the work perks they would most prefer to be offered (62% vs. 53%) and that home is where they would be the most productive when working (50% vs. 37%). At the same time, female knowledge workers are more likely than male knowledge workers to say they don’t work remotely because their company does not allow it (40% vs. 25%), and that they have quit a job because the company didn’t offer a flexible work schedule (24% vs. 17%).

When I asked my female coworkers about their experiences working at a distributed company, their answers supported these findings: They had overwhelmingly positive things to say about being women in remote work. What follows is just the tip of the iceberg.

Remote work is a relatively new field, which means there isn’t a ton of data on its effects, especially as it relates to gender. In fact, the various reports on the topic often present contradictory findings. That’s why I’ve rooted this piece in anecdotes that are backed by data on non-remote work topics.

Keeping personal choices personal

When people talk about women in remote work, it’s often a discussion about being a mom in remote work. And I get it: I’m a woman and a mom. When I think about the best parts of working from home as a woman, a lot of what comes to mind is mom stuff. But we need to be sure that we don’t equate “working women” with “working moms.” Most of the parental benefits of working remotely benefit both moms and dads: things like getting more time with kids every day (no commute) and more flexibility to be involved with kids’ lives.

Another benefit for all parents who work remotely is the freedom to make nonpublic choices about their children. But, of course, there’s one that’s specific to women: breastfeeding.