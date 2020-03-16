U.S. Starbucks employees can now get up to 20 free therapy sessions

All Starbucks employees in the U.S. and each of their eligible family members will be able to access up to 20 therapy sessions a year, as part of a sweeping expansion of the Seattle-based company’s mental health benefits.

“Partners were saying that there’s more we could do as a company to help them around the topic of mental health and well being,” Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson told Fast Company. “As a leadership team, we said, ‘Let’s figure out what we can do.’ ”

The coffee retailer has contracted with Lyra Health, a provider of mental health benefits, to connect employees—or partners, as Starbucks calls them—with therapists or coaches. The program launches April 6.

The announcement comes as Starbucks and other retailers grapple with the spread of the coronavirus and its effects on operations and employees. Starbucks, which touts its locations as a “third place” (besides work and home) for gathering, has said it may limit seating and take other measures to “improve social distancing.” And last week the company said it would offer catastrophe pay to employees who would have to miss work due to exposure to COVID-19.

While Starbucks employees typically have to work an average of 20 hours a week or more to qualify for many benefits such as medical coverage, Ron Crawford, Starbuck’s vice president of global benefits, said all workers—some 220,000 people—can access the mental health program. (Workers at licensed stores, often found in airports or rest stops, are not employed by Starbucks and therefore are not eligible.)

Johnson said the effort to expand Starbucks’s mental health offerings emerged from meetings and conversations with employees, including military veterans and their spouses, who said they could use more emotional support as they navigated post-military life.

Starbucks made mental health a key topic of discussion at its leadership conference last fall, which brought together 14,000 employees, including 12,000 store managers. At one point, the entire group participated in a guided meditation session. “It was a powerful moment,” Johnson said. “I don’t know how to describe it to someone who wasn’t there.”