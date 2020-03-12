Broadway show cancellations leave Ticketmaster and Telecharge scrambling to field refund requests

People have been screaming it from the rooftops in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped much of the planet, but Broadway theaters in New York City remained determined to ride out the pandemic, insisting that ramped-up cleaning routines and Purell dispensers in lobbies were enough to keep audience members safe from COVID-19.

Now, they will have no choice but to close their doors. After an order from the state’s governor banned all public gatherings over 500 people, Broadway theaters are being forced to cease operations for at least a month. To the thousands of people employed by the industry—everyone from actors and stage technicians to ushers and concession workers—the move is a crushing blow, even if the writing has been on the walls for several days that cities and states are prepared to implement increasingly drastic measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Ticket buyers are also in the lurch, with untold thousands of would-be theater attendees wondering when (or if) they will be offered a refund for the good money they spent on seats that will go empty. Many have taken to Twitter, beseeching such companies as Ticketmaster and Telecharge with refund requests. A number of users have described waiting endlessly on hold or sending DMs that went unanswered.

So what can you do if you bought a ticket? The Broadway League, the trade association that represents the industry, said ticket holders should contact their “point of purchase,” which means you’re at the whim of the companies you bought the tickets from.

Part of the confusion will likely stem from whether or not these shows are considered “canceled” or “postponed,” as that designation can affect refund policies. We reached out to the major ticket sellers to ask how they’re handling this situation and will update this post as they weigh in:

Ticketmaster

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but it appears to handle cancelations on an event-by-event basis. “Occasionally, events are canceled or postponed. Should this occur, we will attempt to contact you to inform you of refund or exchange procedures for that event,” the website says. More info here.