These icons spread awareness about coronavirus, and they’re free for anyone to use

Hospitals and doctor’s offices rarely have their own graphic designers on hand. But what do they do when they need to convey emergency information—like tips on how to detect and prevent the spread of coronavirus—quickly? The site Iconfinder is making it easier to create clear, sophisticated posters and other forms of communication that could ultimately help save lives.

Iconfinder worked with contributors to offer more than 200 vector icons to businesses for free. These icons, designed to spread awareness about coronavirus and general hygiene, are meant to help small business owners and other organizations communicate important public health information. Normally, Iconfinder operates on a subscription model—$9 for 10 icon downloads a month, $19 for 50, $49 for unlimited—but the design site is offering health-related icons for free in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

These icons feature instructive images of hands under a soap dispenser, covered in suds, and sparkling clean post-wash. There are other downloadable sets, focused on recommendations to stall the spread of the virus, which show people taking their temperature and not touching their eyes. Avoiding large crowds, using hand sanitizer, limiting air travel, and staying inside the house are among other tips depicted.

All icons—some of which are in color, others simply black, white, and framed with weighted outlines—are available for download in PNG, SVG, and IconJar formats; they are also licensed under Creative Commons BY-SA 3.0. Iconfinder encourages designers, business owners, medical professionals, and anyone else to add them to signs and posters focused on public health.