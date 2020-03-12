Disneyland and Universal Orlando remain open (for now) during coronavirus outbreak

Disney executive chairman Bob Iger told shareholders earlier this week “ we’re all sobered ” by the coronavirus outbreak and the havoc it’s wrought on the stock market.

However, Disney doesn’t seem quite sobered enough to shut down its theme parks.

Despite the World Health Organization officially declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, entire countries going on total lockdown, President Trump announcing a travel ban, the NBA scrapping the rest of its regular season, and U.S. cities banning mass gatherings, Disney theme parks, as well as others including Universal Orlando Resort, remain open—and people are still going.

Up to 2-hour wait time for rides at @WaltDisneyWorld — business appears unchanged by #coronavirus Parks open and packed $DIS — while @NBA arenas closed How much longer can this last? pic.twitter.com/xP0wmr5woR — Rich Greenfield, LightShed (@RichLightShed) March 12, 2020

If you search “will they close” on Google, in the top autocomplete answers are “Disneyland California” and “Walt Disney World.”

The short answer, so far, is no.

California has been one of the leading states to try and enforce WHO’s recommendation of social distancing by calling for the cancellation of all gatherings with 250 people or more. Silicon Valley recently issued a legal order banning mass gatherings of 1,000. However, Disneyland Park in Anaheim is still open. In a press release, Anaheim officials stated the city is planning “next steps” in response to limiting public gatherings and that they expect to see changes in the coming days.