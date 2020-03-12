UPDATE: Disneyland closes amid coronavirus outbreak but Universal Orlando and Disney World are (for now) open

UPDATE (3/12/20) 4:44 pm EST: Disney will be temporarily closing its Anaheim location despite governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement earlier today that the state’s executive order banning mass gatherings did not include theme parks. In a statement , Disney said: “While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month.”

Disney did not disclose whether or not it would close Disney World in Orlando.

UPDATE (3/12/20) 2:11 pm EST: California governor Gavin Newsom announced in a press conference that the state’s executive order against mass gatherings will not including casinos, theaters, and theme parks, such as Disneyland.

Disney executive chairman Bob Iger told shareholders earlier this week “we’re all sobered” by the coronavirus outbreak and the havoc it’s wrought on the stock market.

However, Disney doesn’t seem quite sobered enough to shut down its theme parks.

Despite the World Health Organization officially declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, entire countries going on total lockdown, President Trump announcing a travel ban, the NBA scrapping the rest of its regular season, and U.S. cities banning mass gatherings, Disney theme parks, as well as others including Universal Orlando Resort, remain open—and people are still going.