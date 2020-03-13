Coronavirus fears are sidelining athletes. As luck would have it, Gatorade now has a drink for them

Star athletes all, and all far from their primary workplace on the court.

This is not your typical highlight reel-drenched Gatorade ad.

That’s because it’s Gatorade, but not really. It’s the first major ad campaign for Gatorade’s offshoot brand Bolt 24, a drink with no artificial sweeteners or flavors, designed for “around the clock hydration.”

Gatorade’s senior vice-president and general manager Brett O’Brien says Bolt 24 is a response to athletes asking the brand to create hydration options for beyond the sidelines, and the advertising had to reflect that. “You see familiar athletes in this campaign, but in very unfamiliar circumstances for us,” says O’Brien. “They’re so focused on just getting ready and getting back into the game. For us, it’s about what role Bolt plays in that, and that’s where we felt this has to look, feel, [and] act different than anything you see from Gatorade.”

With all-caps hyping its electrolytes from WATERMELON & SEA SALT, and NO ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS OR FLAVORS, it also sounds like a pointed shot at newer competition like Body Armor.

That brand, which counts NBA stars James Harden and Kristaps Porzingis, star QB Baker Mayfield, MLB all-star Mike Trout, and WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith as investors, and boasted the late Kobe Bryant as its creative director, has never been shy taking shots at the bigger brand. As Body Armor CEO Mike Repole told me back in 2018, “No one’s using using wood rackets in tennis anymore, or wearing leather helmets to play football. But the same drink they were drinking while smoking on the sidelines is the same one that’s on the sidelines today.”