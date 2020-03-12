Carnival’s Princess Cruises line just cancelled all voyages for the next two months due to coronavirus

Neither cruise passengers nor cruise operators have had an easy time since the outbreak of the coronavirus. Myriad instances have occurred across the globe of cruise passengers being unable to disembark their ships after occupants of the cruise came down with the COVID-19 virus. Several cruise passengers have sadly passed away due to the on-ship outbreaks.

Now, one of the largest cruise operators in the world, Carnival, has announced that all of its Princess Cruises ships will suspend operations for the next two months as the virus continues to spread around the world. CNBC reports the move affects all 18 of Princess Cruises’ ships and the suspension of their services will last until May 10.

We have always been dedicated to one truth: the health, safety, & well-being of our guests, teammates, & communities we visit. #PrincessCruises President Jan Swartz shares an update on how our company is upholding this core value during this unprecedented time. pic.twitter.com/5u6pSR62Cb — Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) March 12, 2020

Announcing the suspension of its services, Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz said the move was port of the “bold action” the line is taking to protect the health of its passengers and crew. Parent company Carnival’s stock slide 20% on the news, and so far, Carnival’s stock is down 57% since the beginning of the year when the viruses spread began.