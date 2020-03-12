advertisement
advertisement

Carnival’s Princess Cruises line just cancelled all voyages for the next two months due to coronavirus

Carnival’s Princess Cruises line just cancelled all voyages for the next two months due to coronavirus
[Photo: jonathan leonardo/Unsplash]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Neither cruise passengers nor cruise operators have had an easy time since the outbreak of the coronavirus. Myriad instances have occurred across the globe of cruise passengers being unable to disembark their ships after occupants of the cruise came down with the COVID-19 virus. Several cruise passengers have sadly passed away due to the on-ship outbreaks.

Now, one of the largest cruise operators in the world, Carnival, has announced that all of its Princess Cruises ships will suspend operations for the next two months as the virus continues to spread around the world. CNBC reports the move affects all 18 of Princess Cruises’ ships and the suspension of their services will last until May 10.

Announcing the suspension of its services, Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz said the move was port of the “bold action” the line is taking to protect the health of its passengers and crew. Parent company Carnival’s stock slide 20% on the news, and so far, Carnival’s stock is down 57% since the beginning of the year when the viruses spread began.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life