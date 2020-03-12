NBA coronavirus suspension: How to get a refund for your tickets

Last night was a doozy as far as coronavirus news went. The president of the United States announced he was banning most travel between America and certain European countries , then Tom Hanks announced he and his wife have caught the coronavirus, and finally, the NBA announced it was suspending the rest of the basketball season.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

What the NBA did not announce was what happens to all the people who purchased tickets to upcoming NBA games that now won’t be played. For now, it still looks like the NBA does not have a universal refund policy in place for tickets to games canceled because of the coronavirus.

However, individual NBA teams are starting to issue statements on their refund policies for the canceled games. The Orlando Magic, for example, has announced that tickets people hold for postponed games will be able to be used when that game is eventually rescheduled. If the game ends up never being played or is played in an empty arena, ticket holders will be able to get a refund for their ticket or a credit to a future game.

The Sacramento Kings, on the other hand, have announced that refunds for last night’s canceled games will be available from wherever the ticket holder purchased the ticket. As for future canceled games, the Kings say to “stay tuned for additional info regarding refunds and credits.”

Refunds for tonight’s game will be available at the point of purchase. Stay tuned for additional info regarding refunds and credits for future games on https://t.co/nPDnpRgW7F. — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 12, 2020

Another team, the Golden State Warriors, have announced that ticket holders for last night’s and this Saturday’s games will receive a refund for their tickets. It is unknown how the Warriors will treat refunds and/or credits for future games that have been canceled.