Trump’s COVID-19 travel ban: What to do if you booked a flight to Europe on Delta, AA, or United

International air travelers are once again being thrown into coronavirus chaos after President Trump issued a confusing proclamation that will severely restrict travel to much of Europe.

In an address to the nation last night, Trump initially said he is suspending “all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days” in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. But his administration later walked some of that policy back, clarifying that the restrictions only apply to “foreign nationals who have been in 26 European countries with open borders agreements.”

The contradictory directives and lack of specifics have left airlines—already reeling from the coronavirus outbreak that has spread to 125 countries–scrambling to respond to customers who were either planning to travel to Europe or are currently in Europe and need to get back to the United States.

So what should you do if you’re were planning a trip to Europe? We reached out to the major airlines (United, American, and Delta) about their policies. Here’s what they told us:

United Airlines

As of Thursday morning, United did not have many specifics to share regarding the new Europe restrictions. (We’ll update this post when it does.) A spokesperson for the airline said, “At this point, all we can say is that we will comply with the administration’s announcement.”

On United’s website, you can find its latest announcements regarding the coronavirus, including its fee waiver policies. Find them here.

American Airlines

Reached for comment, the airline referred us to an announcement on its website stating new entry requirements that will go into effect on March 13, 2020, after 11:59 p.m. ET.