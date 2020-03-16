Generalists are usually more successful—but only if they do this

Your mom may have told you that you can be anything you want to be, but being the greatest of all time is unlikely. The good news is that GOATs are overrated—at least when it comes to overall career success. While it’s good to excel in a skill, the better way to move ahead is by stacking them, says Tomas Pueyo, vice president of growth at the education technology website Course Hero .

“Generalists have an edge,” says Pueyo. “It’s not about being great at any one thing; you just need to be pretty good at an array of useful skills that, when combined, make you truly one-of-a-kind, where the whole is bigger than the sum of the parts. ”

Pueyo says his skill stack of storytelling, psychology, and public speaking helped him land a TEDx Talk. He gathered his skills organically. His father, who worked in advertising, taught him about storytelling. A job he had designing online products gave him insights about psychology as well as how things are made. To get over a fear of speaking, he attended Toastmasters training.

“Those three skills are not normally combined,” says Pueyo. “I’m one of a bunch of people in the world with enough knowledge about storytelling, design, and psychology to make a connection between all three. But of those people, only a few have an engineering mindset to deconstruct the problem. And of the very few who can do that, only a tiny fraction are good enough at public speaking to convert the theories into a TEDx Talk.”

Examples of good skill-stackers

In his famous commencement speech, Steve Jobs talked about connecting the dots looking backward. His interest in fonts, packaging, and design became an important part of Apple’s success.

“[Jobs] was never the best in the world at design, but over time, he developed a keen understanding of winning design principles,” says Pueyo. “He later combined his various design skills with deep insight about what people want, tech knowledge, a strategic mind, salesmanship, an ability to extract everything from his employees, and entrepreneurial skills.”