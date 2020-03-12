School closures are starting, and they’ll have far-reaching economic impacts

The NBA has canceled the season until further notice, there are new restrictions on travel from Europe, but what worries many economists most is the fact that schools are beginning to close , including, most recently, the entire Ohio public school system.

We have today again consulted with experts, so we are announcing today that children in the state will have an extended spring break of 3 weeks. We will review it afterwards. This will begin on Monday. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 12, 2020

As the number of coronavirus infections continue to rise, numerous educational institutions—including colleges in 15 states and the District of Columbia, as well as elementary and high schools in places such as New York, Washington State, and Vancouver, Canada, have moved to online learning, with more expected to follow in the coming days. While the closing of universities will undoubtedly take a toll on the local economy—especially in college towns—the closing of elementary, middle, and high schools brings with it an even more devastating domino effect with far-reaching economic implications.

When parents or guardians must stay home to care for kids, studies show the economy is at risk of grinding to a halt. According to a 2016 study by the Brookings Institution, the total estimated economic impact of a four-week school closure in Washington, D.C., is about $65 million, in New York City that number jumps to $1.1 billion, and in the massive Los Angeles County it could be as much as $1.5 billion. The study also predicts that a nationwide closure of four weeks would cost the economy between $10.6 and $47.1 billion, while a 12-week closure could reduce the national GDP by a full percentage point.

ATTENTION: Our elementary schools, in our system, will close effective Mon 3/16- Fri 3/20 with possibility of a lengthier closure. The health and safety of students, staff and families is of the utmost importance. Please visit our website for more info: https://t.co/a0RSIo7jag — NY Catholic Schools (@ArchNY_Schools) March 12, 2020

Many Americans can’t afford to miss work

If schools start sending kids home, working parents who earn an hourly wage, single parents who can’t work from home, and small business owners will be hardest hit. “Right off the bat, if you’re closing schools, a big part of the workforce by definition is going to have to stay home, and that will have cascading hits to what would otherwise be normal economic activity,” explains Lakshman Achuthan, cofounder of the Economic Cycle Research Institute.

Achuthan explains that while some will be able to work from home or utilize paid leave, many are going to be forced into a situation that prevents them from earning an income. It’s a dangerous prospect when you consider that hourly workers are also more likely to find themselves among the 39% of American’s who would have difficulty handling a $400 emergency expense.

“If they don’t show up, there’s no clear reason why they would be paid,” says Achuthan, adding that small business owners are also vulnerable. “[Small business owners] tend to not be able to pay workers without generating revenues from running their businesses.”

The longer schools stay open, the bigger the economic hit

For that reason, school closures are considered a drastic measure with significant upfront costs to individual families and the economy at large. Despite such costs, however, Achuthan says that the sooner drastic measures are taken to curb the spread of the disease, the less of an impact COVID-19 will have on the economy overall.