Are serial entrepreneurs really smarter—or just lucky?

In February of 1999, Elon Musk received $22 million when Compaq acquired his first company. Certainly he could have taken his millions and retired, or cut back to volunteer work on weekday afternoons, but instead he went on to cofound X.com, which merged with PayPal and netted him $165 million when it was acquired three years later. Next up? He launched SpaceX and Tesla.

Musk and other Silicon Valley icons have established a kind of mythology around the serial entrepreneur. Venture capital firms now fund serial entrepreneurs at greater rates than novices. Are they right to do so?

“We wanted to test this story of whether serial entrepreneurs actually do better,” says Kathryn Shaw, the Ernest C. Arbuckle Professor of Economics at Stanford Graduate School of Business. “The literature on serial entrepreneurship really had no interesting papers asking this question, and it is a question that needs answering.”

With Anders Sørensen at Copenhagen Business School, Shaw compared the success of novice and serial entrepreneurs in Denmark between 2001 and 2013. She found that serial entrepreneurs do, in fact, outperform novices, and by substantial margins.

Serial gains

Shaw and Sørensen looked at sales, employment, and productivity data for roughly 215,000 Danish firms run by entrepreneurs. (Entrepreneurial markets between Denmark and the U.S. are comparable, though Denmark has a smaller high-tech sector.) Most of these companies were small businesses; serial entrepreneurs, who are defined as having founded more than one firm between 2001 and 2013, ran about 20% of the companies in the sample. “Among these small businesses, is there a gain to being a serial entrepreneur?” asks Shaw. “And, if so, why?”

The answer to the first question is an unequivocal yes. Serial entrepreneurs were far more effective than novices, with 98% higher sales, on average ($54,800 per month versus $24,600 per month). They were also 49% more productive, once capital and labor were considered. This difference in the success of serial and novice entrepreneurs also proved consistent across firm sizes. Among the largest firms in the sample, for instance, those run by novice entrepreneurs averaged $943,000 in sales, while those run by serial entrepreneurs averaged $1.99 million in sales—roughly twice as much.

In addition, comparing the first and second firms founded by serial entrepreneurs, the second firms generally did even better than the first, averaging 55% greater sales than their first firm. “We show that there is a definite, pronounced gain to being a serial entrepreneur in the first firm,” says Shaw. “And we go on to show that the second firm a serial entrepreneur opens is even better.”