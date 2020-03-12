This free service shows who has your data—and helps you delete it

Companies storing people’s personal data increasingly give consumers the ability to delete their accounts and other information. In fact, it’s often required by new privacy laws like the California Consumer Privacy Act and the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation .

But what happens if you’re not even sure which businesses have your information?

That’s where a startup called Mine comes in. The Tel Aviv-based company, which launched in January, combs through your old email messages to remind you where you’ve created accounts or agreed to receive marketing messages in the past. In many cases, it will also give you a link to click to dispatch a message invoking your “right to be forgotten” by a certain business, useful whether you want to protect yourself against future data breaches or just don’t want to hear from a certain company anymore. Those clicks generally trigger emails to the company in question, and users may need to interact further with those businesses to fully fulfill their requests. Mine reports thar it helped send more than 130,000 requests in less than a month of operation.

“We allow any person to discover his or her digital footprint,” says cofounder and CEO Gal Ringel. “Obviously companies fail to protect our data, so this is why we think that consumers should take a much active approach in managing their data.”

Hundreds (or thousands) of accounts to track

Based on a study of 30,000 of its users, Mine said Thursday that it found the average user had emails indicating they were in the databases of 350 companies, with the top 5% of users having 2,834 companies with access to their data. If anything, that’s an underestimate, since Mine doesn’t know about companies that have your information but haven’t sent you an email.

Ringel emphasizes that most companies you do business with will at least send a welcome or confirmation message to your inbox. Through a survey, the startup found that 90% of respondents were surprised just how many companies had access to their data.

In the last two years, privacy has really become mainstream.” Gal Ringel, CEO, Mine

When I logged in to the service, which works with Gmail and Outlook accounts, I found a list of 1,139 companies that had sent correspondence to my Gmail. Along with the big social media, banking, and shopping sites I regularly use, they included everything from tech and PR firms that had sent me story pitches to my dentist’s office and the group behind a Mardi Gras parade for dogs I once marched in with a friend’s pooch. I also spotted dozens of shopping sites that have been sending me the occasional ad, despite us never doing business together. I clicked to ask a few companies to “forget” me, and toggled back to my Gmail to simply unsubscribe from a few others.