Prisons are going to be an incredibly dangerous place in a pandemic

As the coronavirus outbreak has spread around the world, health officials have homed in on cruise ships, quarantining vessels as a way to ward off more cases of COVID-19. It makes sense; when it comes to potential contamination zones, cruise ships, with their close quarters and communal activities, are a hotbed for transmission. But there’s another type of facility that is particularly vulnerable to pandemic outbreaks: prisons.

“If we have a jail down the road that has 3,000 people in it, it’s similar to a cruise ship with 3,000 people in it,” says Anne C. Spaulding, a professor of epidemiology at Emory University and a former medical director with the Rhode Island Department of Corrections. “We have certainly seen the role that cruise ships can do in an epidemic like this. . . . What you see in a ship, you can see in a prison.”

There are a few similarities between what happens on a cruise ship and what happens inside prisons and jails: People live together, eat together, and sleep in tightly packed arrangements. But whereas cruise ship containment is a priority for many local officials, inmates may be more of an afterthought to officials outside the corrections industry during pandemics.

Jails, which are short-term facilities mostly filled with people awaiting trial, are vulnerable to anyone coming off the street who may be exposed, Spaulding says. “If the infection is widespread in a community, the likelihood that it’s going to be showing up in the local jails is fairly high,” she says. To protect jails from COVID-19, there needs to be preventive action such as health screenings for those coming into the facilities—law enforcement and inmates alike—and the ability to house separately anyone showing symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

Prisons, which hold inmates for longer-term confinements, need to conduct health screenings as well, for new inmates as well as those who work in the prison. Spaulding suggests prisons encourage staff to stay home if sick, and to be cognizant of staff health during roll call. “Containment is the best thing,” she says. “It’s easier to nip it in the bud if you send the person home . . . so things won’t get worse later on.”

Those who are incarcerated—about 2.3 million people across the country—may be at the mercy of their facilities and the limited hygiene products supplied to them. Many prisons don’t allow inmates access to hand sanitizers, since the alcohol could be separated out. (In New York State, incarcerated people are now making hand sanitizer as a way to combat statewide shortages resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. The prisoners are only getting paid 65 cents an hour and still can’t use the product themselves.) Some also require that inmates purchase their own soap at the commissary. One thing prisons can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Spaulding says, is to distribute soap, and not make inmates pay for each bar.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation provides soap and hospital-grade disinfectant to its incarcerated population, a spokesperson confirmed to Fast Company, and as a precaution during the coronavirus outbreak it’s supplying extra cleaning supplies. CDCR and California Correctional Health Care Services are in communication with infectious disease control experts, preparing for a scenario in which COVID-19 would affect their operations.