Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

The Harvey Weinstein New York trial finally came to an end this morning when a judge sentenced him to 23 years in prison. The sentence came nearly two and a half years after a New York Times exposé made public multiple women’s claims of rape and sexual misconduct by him and helped to usher in the #MeToo era.

Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault last month. The trial concluded after five days of deliberation, and a jury of five women and seven men found the 67-year-old former producer guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. The jury found him not guilty of the most serious charge, which was four counts of predatory sexual assault and could have landed him a life sentence.

Six women (of 25 accusers), including actress Annabella Sciorra, testified at the trial that Weinstein had sexually assaulted them. Weinstein’s team cited his charity work, age, and poor health as reasons he shouldn’t go to jail. He spent some time in the hospital before being held at Rikers Island to await Wednesday’s sentencing.

The Silence Breakers—a group of 24 women who have accused Weinstein of harassment or assault and includes Ashley Judd, Rosanna Arquette, and Rose McGowan—released a statement that read, in part:

While it is disappointing that today’s outcome does not deliver the true, full justice that so many women deserve, Harvey Weinstein will now forever be known as a convicted serial predator. This conviction would not be possible without the testimony of the courageous women and the many women who have spoken out. Despite intimidation from Weinstein’s legal team, they courageously shared their stories with the jury, the courtroom and the world.

Actress Mira Sorvino, who accused the former titan of sexually harassing and blacklisting her, released the following statement via Twitter:

23 years. Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes of rape and sexual assault. I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) March 11, 2020

Gloria Allred, attorney for three of Weinstein’s accusers, said she would be seeing him soon in Los Angeles, where he faces further charges. Allred added that she anticipates a speedy extradition.