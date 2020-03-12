Here are the funniest memes about working from home during the coronavirus outbreak

Various countries around the world are reacting to the coronavirus outbreak by canceling festivals and conventions, closing schools, and encouraging social distancing as much as possible. Increasingly, that distancing is extending to employees working from home to minimize exposure to the virus. Google advised its North American employees to clock in from their living room/home office/wherever if they can, at least until April 10. Offices will remain open to workers if they have to be physically present for their jobs, but this is a growing trend born out of safety precautions.

There is nothing funny about what is looking increasingly like a global pandemic, but people are expressing their feelings about not commuting to the office in creative, witty ways. Here are some of those thoughts on workfromhomeaggedon, posted, of course, on Twitter.

Newbies, here’s the deal

PSA for office folks suddenly working from home #remoteworking pic.twitter.com/3NBXABzyHf — Ted Goas (@TedGoas) March 10, 2020

As many of us move to virtual meetings and working from home during this strange time, we can all bond over the issue that everyone needs to MUTE YOUR DAMN PHONE ON CONFERENCE CALLS pic.twitter.com/945bl48stp — Jessie (@foodiejess) March 11, 2020

When people discover that they're happier and more productive when working from home and the quarantine ends. #remoteworking pic.twitter.com/JSoTAowyhS — Sharon (she/her) (@sharondio) March 10, 2020