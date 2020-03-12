advertisement
  6:00 am

Here are the funniest memes about working from home during the coronavirus outbreak

Of course Twitter has ideas about the call for more and more people to punch in from their home office.

[Photo: Burst/Pexels; Texler/Pixabay]
By Starr Rhett Rocque3 minute Read

Various countries around the world are reacting to the coronavirus outbreak by canceling festivals and conventions, closing schools, and encouraging social distancing as much as possible. Increasingly, that distancing is extending to employees working from home to minimize exposure to the virus. Google advised its North American employees to clock in from their living room/home office/wherever if they can, at least until April 10. Offices will remain open to workers if they have to be physically present for their jobs, but this is a growing trend born out of safety precautions.

There is nothing funny about what is looking increasingly like a global pandemic, but people are expressing their feelings about not commuting to the office in creative, witty ways. Here are some of those thoughts on workfromhomeaggedon, posted, of course, on Twitter.

Newbies, here’s the deal

Enjoy the company of your pets

Yes, you might actually go crazy

Remember, the outside world still exists

Beware of distractions

Just roll with it

