Here are the funniest memes about working from home during the coronavirus outbreak

Various countries around the world are reacting to the coronavirus outbreak by canceling festivals and conventions, closing schools, and encouraging social distancing as much as possible. Increasingly, that distancing is extending to employees working from home to minimize exposure to the virus. Google advised its North American employees to clock in from their living room/home office/wherever if they can, at least until April 10. Offices will remain open to workers if they have to be physically present for their jobs, but this is a growing trend born out of safety precautions.
There is nothing funny about what is looking increasingly like a global pandemic, but people are expressing their feelings about not commuting to the office in creative, witty ways. Here are some of those thoughts on workfromhomeaggedon, posted, of course, on Twitter.
Newbies, here’s the deal
PSA for office folks suddenly working from home #remoteworking pic.twitter.com/3NBXABzyHf
— Ted Goas (@TedGoas) March 10, 2020
As many of us move to virtual meetings and working from home during this strange time, we can all bond over the issue that everyone needs to MUTE YOUR DAMN PHONE ON CONFERENCE CALLS pic.twitter.com/945bl48stp
— Jessie (@foodiejess) March 11, 2020
When people discover that they're happier and more productive when working from home and the quarantine ends. #remoteworking pic.twitter.com/JSoTAowyhS
— Sharon (she/her) (@sharondio) March 10, 2020
Everyone in media and tech having to work remotely from home to avoid convid-19.
Me, having been working from home as an illustrator for the last 11 years to keep costs down: pic.twitter.com/XfE6p46bJM
— Daniel Fishel (@o_fishel) March 10, 2020
Are you struggling working a home? Hear some tips from a fellow freelancer! Hope they'll be useful!#coronavirus #workingfromhome #survivalguide #apocalypse #freelancerlife #quarantinelife #cartoon #tips pic.twitter.com/viha23DOJH
— ken niimura ケン・ニイムラ (@ken_niimura) March 11, 2020
Enjoy the company of your pets
Working from home pic.twitter.com/fi85PJhFze
— Irena Buzarewicz (@IrenaBuzarewicz) March 9, 2020
Hoomums been working from home today so I have been supervising. I make a great job dog if I do day so #dogsoftwitter #jobdog pic.twitter.com/FRCWR1mmje
— SamCandiPoppy (@CandiPoppy) March 11, 2020
When you’re working from home and leave your “desk” for 1 minute. #moveoverrover pic.twitter.com/qGUkna0tzn
— Konency Me Softly???? (@KimmiOsborne) March 11, 2020
Working from home starts now. pic.twitter.com/IbcbwuoTgr
— Bewildered Scaup Watcher (@aurora_f) March 11, 2020
The purrks of working from home. pic.twitter.com/FBu55lTYQJ
— Emily Josephs (@emjosephs) March 11, 2020
Yes, you might actually go crazy
working from home for 1 day because you feel like it
vs
working from home for weeks because you have to pic.twitter.com/gIpiMcPHHr
— salaryman (@bobby) March 10, 2020
Live footage of me, my wife and my daughter all working from home today (and for the next two weeks) pic.twitter.com/c8NuSQit3Q
— Dan Saltzstein (@dansaltzstein) March 11, 2020
Our home internet today.
Alyson & I workIng from home, online school for Edie. Huck has a fever. Hold on inter-webs! #COVID19 #Seattle pic.twitter.com/jN3c4InbVj
— Eric Branner (@dilkpants) March 11, 2020
Remember, the outside world still exists
Steal my working from home lewk pic.twitter.com/trwYIdHiAL
— Jazzy ✨ (@JazzysArt) March 9, 2020
One week into working from home. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/3bRaV4cKlZ
— Cameron MacLeod (@Cameron82599305) March 11, 2020
Beware of distractions
#workingfromhome #Coronavirusireland @lukeobrienNFL Im working from home today ???????? pic.twitter.com/lOfLJfj7IC
— harry (@dunnehimself) March 11, 2020
To everyone now working from home, let me introduce you to conference call bingo. pic.twitter.com/tBTsxKeYv8
— Runa Sandvik (@runasand) March 11, 2020
my neighbors, working from home for the first time, realizing all i do while they’re usually at the office is belt lady marmalade and play porn at full volume: pic.twitter.com/24tDd5CEYk
— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) March 11, 2020
Next week when we all working from home where we going for brunch on a Tuesday? pic.twitter.com/kvl6Bzozua
— $2500 in the clip (@FancyFour) March 11, 2020
Just roll with it
Team meetings this week be like…. #Coronavirusireland #coronavirus #workingfromhome #WFH pic.twitter.com/PVOGJ0FYgW
— Stephen Clarke (@stephenwclarke) March 11, 2020
#COVID2019 #coronavirus the pilot is working from home today pic.twitter.com/w6qZJGVaZU
— Doug Shen (@vote4dongshen) March 10, 2020