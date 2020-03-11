Tinder cancels global release of apocalyptic series ‘Swipe Night’ due to coronavirus

The novel coronavirus has forced major events like SXSW and Coachella to cancel or postpone in order to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus.

And it seems Tinder is taking a step to stop the panic around COVID-19 by axing the international release for its choose-your-own-adventure style series Swipe Night, which was scheduled to launch in several overseas markets this weekend.

In Swipe Night (which debuted in the U.S. in October), users make various decisions that dictate how the night will go and who they’re subsequently matched with based on those choices. The sticking point for Tinder now is the fact that the plot of Swipe Night revolves around the world ending.

That apocalyptic premise was meant to provide a fun, what-if scenario to give users some “really interesting things to talk about,” as Tinder’s chief product officer Ravi Mehta explained to Fast Company in a previous interview.

Now the company feels that rolling out Swipe Night internationally would be insensitive in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has killed more than 4,000 people worldwide.

“We’ve decided not to launch the Swipe Night series around the world this weekend,” the company said in a statement. “We were excited to bring this innovation to our members outside of the U.S., but given the series’ apocalyptic theme, and because we are sensitive to the current events our members are experiencing, we felt it would be difficult to launch it in the right spirit.”